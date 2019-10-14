Disney+ announces everything coming to its streaming service and OMG we want to watch it all

CNN video

It's been a little overwhelming hearing about all the new streaming services that are joining Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime, but one of those new streaming services just announced its entire library, and we may just have to sign up.

Disney made a case for itself when the people at the studio announced a streaming service exclusively for Disney movies and TV shows that will be called Disney+. The new streaming service goes live on Nov. 12 and a huge offering of movies and TV shows from Disney, Marvel, Fox, Star Wars and Pixar will be available for the monthly price of $6.99.

Disney+ is a huge draw for families since it has a vast library of kid-friendly movies and TV shows like "Moana" and "Frozen," but since Disney+ announced its full lineup of content Monday morning via an extremely long Twitter thread, it seems Disney+ might be perfect for older millennials and Gen Xers to relive the glory days.

Disney+ has all the obvious movies you probably loved growing up, like "The Little Mermaid," "Snow White" and "Beauty and the Beast," but there are some serious throwbacks in the mix, like "The Parent Trap" and "10 Things I Hate About You" that will put you on the train toward nostalgia town.

You can't forget that Disney+ has a ton of Disney Channel original programming, too. You can expect to see classic made-for-TV-movies like "Halloween Town," "Moms Got a Date With a Vampire" and "The Luck of the Irish" as well as Disney TV shows like "Lizzie McGuire," "That's So Raven" and "Hannah Montana." Yes, even all three "High School Musical" movies will be available to stream.

The library at Disney+ is truly insane, and we don't have enough time to tell you about every cool movie that's on the platform that you probably haven't seen in 20 years.

In addition to all the great movies and TV shows, Disney+ will be creating new content for the streaming service, such as remakes of Disney classics ("Lady and the Tramp" being one of them) and new soon-to-be classics like "Noelle," which stars Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader.

Part of what makes Netflix such a success is how the people behind the streaming service are able to create so much high-quality content in addition to its stacked library, and that seems it will be a challenge for Disney+. Sure, having a collection of classic movies is one thing, but getting customers to continue to pay for the service month after month will be difficult unless new content is released.

Given Disney+ has Marvel, Fox, Star Wars and Pixar all under its umbrella, it's doubtful they will run out of ideas for new movies and shows.

If you really want to know everything Disney+ has to offer, Disney uploaded a video that's over three hours long. You can watch it below.

The great streaming service race has just begun.

