Dogs in Orlando looking for their furr-ever homes

Start your day off right with some pictures of cuddly canines! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Orlando.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Molly, hound mix

Molly is a darling 4-year-old female hound mix being cared for at Rescuing Animals In Need. Molly wants to be your one and only: She'll need a home free of other dogs. Cats and children are OK. Her vaccinations are already up to date, and she is spayed. She's already house-trained. Notes from Molly's caretakers: She is very, very affectionate and needs a lot of attention and love. Molly is very obedient, loves to play fetch, likes to go on walks and is good on the leash. ... Molly is good with cats, but needs to be the only dog in the home due to her need for attention. Read more about Molly on Petfinder.

Skye, pit bull terrier and Staffordshire bull terrier mix

Skye is a 5-year-old female pit bull terrier and Staffordshire bull terrier mix being cared for at Furever Bully Love Rescue. Skye loves other dogs. Her ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. She's spayed and vaccinated. From Skye's current caretaker: Skye is absolutely stunning and has a beautiful brindle coat. She is up to date on her vaccinations. Mellow, lower energy, dog- and kid-friendly. No cats. Such a sweet loving girl that would make a great addition to any family! Read more about how to adopt Skye on Petfinder.

Thor, Australian terrier and chow chow mix

Thor is a 5-year-old male Australian terrier and chow chow mix currently residing at Rescuing Animals In Need. Thor is the life of the party, and he's happy to keep company with other dogs. He's already house-trained. Thor is neutered, and he has all his shots. Thor's current caretakers say: Thor weighs 66 pounds. Thor is a sweet and happy boy! He is good with kids and fine with dogs, but would be fine as an only dog. Thor loves chasing squirrels in the backyard and going for walks. Thor has been camping and he loves it! Apply to adopt Thor today at Petfinder.

Marge, pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix

Marge is a winsome female pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix currently residing at Furever Bully Love Rescue. Marge is eager to make friends — she gets along well with other dogs. She is already house-trained. Her vaccinations are up to date, and she is spayed. Apply to adopt Marge today at Petfinder.

Primrose, pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix

Primrose is a darling female pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix in the care of Furever Bully Love Rescue. Primrose loves being around people, and she would do great in a home with kids. Primrose is spayed and vaccinated. She is already house-trained. Here's what Primrose's friends at Furever Bully Love Rescue think of her: She is a beautiful loving girl who just wants affection. Prim is about 3-4 years old. She is spayed and up to date on vaccinations. She is house/crate/leash trained and kid-approved. No cats! Read more about Primrose on Petfinder.

Rocky, pit bull terrier mix

Rocky is a male pit bull terrier mix being cared for at Endless Pawsibilities Animal Rescue. Rocky is the life of the party — he loves cats. Rocky is already neutered and vaccinated. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. Notes from Rocky's caretakers: Rocky needs lots of training but he is learning quickly. He is tiny at only about 40 pounds and although is only 6 years old, has some major dental issues (which will be treated by EPAR). Rocky is very bouncy and has a lot of energy so he may not be suitable for families with small children. He needs slow introductions with other dogs and has not been tested with cats. Rocky is unfortunately heartworm-positive but his treatment is being sponsored by EPAR. Read more about how to adopt Rocky on Petfinder.

Jessie, hound mix

Jessie is a female hound mix in the care of Rescuing Animals In Need. Jessie is happy to keep company with other dogs and cats. Jessie is spayed, and she has all her shots. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. From Jessie's current caretaker: Jessie is a love and easy-going. She gets along with other dogs and cats. There are no children in the foster home; older children considered please. Read more about Jessie on Petfinder.

