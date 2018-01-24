Elton John farewell tour coming to Orlando

(CNN) - Sir Elton John is saying goodbye to life on the road.

The music icon announced at a press event on Wednesday that his next world tour will be his last. The three-year tour will start in September, John told CNN's Anderson Cooper in a sit-down chat that was live-streamed around the world.

"I've been touring since I was 17 with various bands," John said. "I thought the time is right to say thank you to all my fans and say goodbye."

John said his priorities changed when he and his husband, David Furnish, had children.

"We had children and had changed our lives and in 2015 we sat down with their school schedule and we said I'm going to miss too much of this," he told Cooper.

There had been speculation for several days over what John's announcement would be after a countdown clock was posted to his official website with lyrics from his hit song, "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road."

John said on Wednesday that he decided in 2015 that this would be his last tour, telling Cooper, "I can't go on forever." The tour is called "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" but this isn't farewell forever. John said he still wants to make more albums.

"I'm not worried about stopping," he said.

John hits the road on September 8 for a tour that will include 300 shows across five continents. Tickets for "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" go on sale February 2.

Fans can also catch the Rocket Man in Las Vegas, where John is on his second residency at Caesars Palace. The singer had to cancel a few shows last year after he was hospitalized for a bacterial infection he contracted while he was on tour in South America. "The Million Dollar Piano" show will end in May.

John, 70, is also scheduled to perform a duet with Miley Cyrus at the Grammy Awards this weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

He's also performing at a post-Grammys concert on January 30, "Elton John: I'm Still Standing-A Grammy Salute," which will include performances by Sam Smith, Chris Martin, John Legend and Keith Urban.

John is a celebrated artist whose self-titled 1970 debut reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and gave him his first Top 10, "Your Song," according to the Grammy's official site. He's won five Grammy Awards, a Tony and an Academy Award.

Early in his career, John was known for flamboyant costumes and wild glasses. He's taken the stage wearing a duck suit, a sequined baseball uniform and a Ronald McDonald outfit. He wore the colorful clothes to help create a spectacle and offset his shyness onstage.

He is the third most successful Billboard Hot 100 artist of all time, according to the magazine's tally of sales for music released between 1958 and 2015. Only the Beatles and Madonna rank higher.

John is currently collaborating on a Broadway musical based on "The Devil Wears Prada," the 2003 book written by Lauren Weisberger, which was turned into a film in 2006 starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.

Below is a list of tour dates:

September 8 - Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

September 11 & 12 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Wells Fargo Center

September 15 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

September 16 - University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

September 19 - Hartford, CT @ XL Center

September 21 & 22 - Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

September 25 & 26 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

September 28 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

September 29 - Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

October 4 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

October 6 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

October 10 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

October 12 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

October 15 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

October 18 & 19 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 23 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

October 24 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

October 26 & 27 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

October 30 - St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

November 2 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

November 3 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

November 8 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

November 23 - Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

November 24 - Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

November 27 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

November 28 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

November 30 & December 1 - Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

December 4 - Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

December 6 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

December 8 & 9 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

December 12 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

December 14 & 15 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

January 11, 2019 - Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena

January 12, 2019 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

January 15, 2019 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

January 16, 2019 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

January 18, 2019 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

January 19, 2019 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

January 22 & 23, 2019 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

January 26, 2019 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

January 29, 2019 - San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

February 7, 2019 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

February 9, 2019 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

February 12, 2019 - Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

February 13, 2019 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

February 19, 2019 - Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

February 21, 2019 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

February 27, 2019 - Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

March 1, 2019 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

March 8, 2019 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

March 12, 2019 - Raleigh, NC @PNC Arena

March 13, 2019 - Columbia, SC @Colonial Life Arena

March 15, 2019 - Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.