Fashion police: Best looks from the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

The MTV Video Music Awards happened Monday night, and music's biggest stars all came out to the iconic event.

While there were some famous names missing from the evening (Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Ariana Grande), that didn't stop other stars like Taylor Swift, Lizzo and Cardi B from showing up and having a great night.

The performances are always the best part of the show, but the fashion that hit the red carpet before the show started was an event in itself. Here are some of the best looks from the night.

Lizzo

Lizzo not only owned the red carpet, she also owned the entire awards show. Her performance got everyone at home and in the audience on their feet.

Taylor Swift

Swift was undoubtedly the biggest star of the night, and she looked amazing in this jacket.

Normani

Many people may not know who Normani is, but that may change soon. As one of the members of Fifth Harmony, Normani is making a name for herself as a solo artist.

Cardi B

Any time Cardi B accepts an award at the VMAs it's always going to be hilarious. She looked pretty incredible in that dress, don't you think?

Lil Nas X

He had the song of the summer and might have been the best-dressed man at the show. He gave us some serious Prince vibes with this look and we are here for it.

Camila Cabello

The other member of Fifth Harmony with a solo career looked absolutely ethereal at the VMAs.

Shawn Mendes

Mendes looked super handsome in that dark green suit. He looked even better when he performed his hit "Senorita" with his rumored girlfriend, Cabello.

Queen Latifah

The queen has arrived! Queen Latifah looked stunning in this orange suit. More of Queen Latifah at awards shows, please!

Alex Morgan, Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger

The obsession with the women's U.S. Soccer team is real. They may have just won a World Cup title, but these ladies sure know how to turn it out for an award show.

