Find out if you have what it takes to be Beyoncé's assistant

Getting a job as Beyoncé's personal would be the dream of a lifetime for some and you can find out if you have what it takes with this hilarious Twitter game that went viral over the weekend.

A Twitter user created a choose-your-own adventure game where you must make crucial decisions about dealing with the everyday needs of Queen Bey. From choosing her breakfast to figuring out which one of her daughters to Facetime (it's Blue Ivy, obviously), one wrong decision can land you fired from being on Beyoncé's team.

The thread of tweets that make up the game went viral, with many people commenting just how fun (and hard) this clever game is. Some even said that it reminded them of Netflix's choose-your-own adventure TV show, "Black Mirror," except better, because this involves Beyoncé.

The choose-your-own adventure Beyoncé thread made me feel like I finally had some direction. — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) June 24, 2019

that beyoncé assistant thread is what black mirror bandersnatch WISHED it was — miski (@musegold) June 24, 2019

just KNOW I’m gonna have a stress dream tonight about bringing Beyoncé the wrong breakfast — Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) June 24, 2019

took three tries but I finally got to the end of the Beyoncé assistant challenge, nevertheless I persisted — Kevin O'Keeffe (@kevinpokeeffe) June 23, 2019

If you want to take a stab at being Bey's assistant, just follow the link here, but just know, it is pretty hard. Just when you think you've got Beyoncé figured out, the next thing you know she'd rather listen to "All Night Long" instead of "Sandcastles" and you're fired again.

