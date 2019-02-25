New trailer for 'Lion King' remake released during Oscars

A new trailer for the highly anticipated remake of Disney's classic "The Lion King" was finally released Sunday night during the Oscars.

While we didn't get too many clues about the remake, the trailer did show the opening shots of the film, which look pretty similar to the opening scene in the original movie.

The animation in the new "The Lion King" looks incredible, but most people are excited about the stellar cast that includes Beyoncé as Nala. Other cast members are James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Donald Glover as Simba and Seth Rogan as Pumba.

"The Lion King" will be out in theaters on July 19. You can watch the trailer below.

