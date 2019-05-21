For your sipping pleasure: Wineries you can visit in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - You don't have to travel abroad to get quality wine.

In Central Florida, we're lucky enough to have several wineries right in our backyard.

Of course, each one offers a unique experience and may or may not have a vineyard but in any case, they're all worth a visit.

Since we don't have any sommeliers employed at News 6, we turned to the experts at Trip Advisor to help curate this list.

Check out the best-reviewed wineries in Central Florida below:

Lakeridge Winery



On this 127-acre estate, you'll find an 80-acre vineyard plus a tasting room where you can sample all the creations and buy your favorites to take home. Tours and tastings are offered free of charge seven days a week and the winery is known to host festivals and events, including the ever-popular seasonal wine stomps. Do keep in mind that the blends here tend to be on the sweeter side.

Island Grove Wine Company at Formosa Gardens



Farm-to-glass is the name of the game at Island Grove Wine Company. This Osceola County winery aims to promote sustainability and embodies an earth friendly attitude. Blueberry wine is the specialty here but you can also enjoy some other fruit wines, as well as the traditional grape, all served through the Italian Wineemotion dispenser that serves the perfect amount at the perfect temperature each time. While you're there, be sure to have a bite at the Bistro, which serves up dishes made from items in the 8-acre botanical garden.

Quantum Leap Winery



You'll want to bookmark this one for your next date night. Quantum Leap in Orlando is known for its friendly, knowledgeable staff and its selection of wines that appeal to most tastes. The inside is relaxed and dimly lit with occasional live music while the outdoor patio is the best spot to enjoy a breezy evening. Tours are free when the staff is available, but tasting room hours vary by season so be sure to check before making a trip.

The Corkscrew Winery



Have you ever wanted to try your hand as a vitner? At locations in Ocala and The Villages, guests can make their own batch of wine that's customized to their taste then let the Corkscrew watch over it while it ferments until it's time to return for a bottling session about a month later. If you prefer more of a hands-off experience, you can also just spend your time enjoying the rustic vibes while you sip on wines that are already available.

Katya Vineyards



The selection of food here is just as good as the wine, luckily you don't have to choose between the two. At this family-owned business in Ocala, you'll get the full experience. Katya herself and the other owners are known to welcome visitors while the chef will often introduce himself after a meal. The menu here changes weekly, so it's worth making repeat visits. As the owners put it, "Once you experience Katya Vineyards, you are family."

True Blue Winery



It's not every day you visit a winery that boasts small town charm the way True Blue does. If the season is right, start your day gathering fruit in the you-pick blueberry field then head to the winery and bistro for a bite to eat. Make the most of your visit by sitting outside under the shaded balcony and you might even see the winery's cat, Blue, sauntering about. Hours are limited, so always make sure to double-check before you go.

If you're new to wine tasting, check out our guide for some things you should know before you start sipping.

