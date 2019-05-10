Free parking offer for Universal CityWalk matinee moviegoers

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando said Friday guests can receive complimentary parking anytime they catch a matinee flick at Universal Citywalk.

Universal says any guest or purchases two or more matinee movie tickets at Universal Cinemark box office will receive a cash reimbursement.

Guests will need to present a regular parking fee receipt when purchasing their movie tickets, or by showing their pre-purchased matinee movie tickets and parking receipt at the box office.



Universal said the offer is only good at Universal Cinemark at Citywalk, between the movie showings of 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on the date of purchase.

Regular parking fee must be paid in full and then will be reimbursed upon presentation of parking receipt.

Universal reminds guests that parking after 6 p.m. is free to all guests.

More information can be found at universalorlando.com.

