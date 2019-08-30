This TV station will play 'Hocus Pocus' 28 times during October

Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy star as the Sanderson sisters in 'Hocus Pocus.' (Image credit: Disney)

It looks like Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy have Freeform to thank for the giant royalty checks they're going to get after Halloween, because Freeform (formally ABC Family) unveiled its "31 Nights of Halloween" schedule and its playing the classic Halloween movie "Hocus Pocus" 28 times.

Even though summer technically hasn't ended, that didn't stop Freeform from reminding us that fall is on its way with the "31 Nights of Halloween" schedule.

All of your favorite Halloween movies will be played during the month of October on Freeform, such as "The Nightmare Before Christmas," "The Addams Family" and all three "Scream" movies.

The Halloween movie marathon will conclude on Oct. 31 with an all-day marathon of "Hocus Pocus," which is arguably the best Halloween movie ever made.

Freeform has exclusive broadcast rights to "Hocus Pocus," so it's no surprise they're making the most of it. You may think that playing the movie all day long on Halloween is excessive, but if "A Christmas Story" gets to play all day on Christmas, "Hocus Pocus" deserves the spotlight on Halloween.

You can see the full schedule for the "31 Nights of Halloween" below.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

12:30 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

3:00 p.m. Monster House

5:05 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:45 p.m. Disney Pixar's Monster's Inc.

8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

Wednesday, Oct. 2

11:30 a.m. Scared Shrekless

12:00 p.m. Monster House

2:05 p.m. R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House

4:10 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

Thursday, Oct. 3

12:30 p.m. Edward Scissorhands

2:40 p.m. ParaNorman

4:45 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

6:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

Friday, Oct. 4

11:00 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

11:30 a.m. Hook (1991)

2:35 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

4:40 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

6:45 p.m. Addams Family Values

8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

Saturday, Oct. 5

7:00 a.m. ParaNorman

9:00 a.m. Hocus Pocus

11:10 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

1:40 p.m. Scooby Doo (2002)

3:45 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

5:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8:00 p.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

9:00 p.m. Goosebumps

11:30 p.m. Monster House

Sunday, Oct. 6

7:00 a.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

9:30 a.m. Monster House

11:30 a.m. Scooby Doo (2002)

1:30 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

3:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus

5:45 p.m. Goosebumps

8:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

10:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus

Monday, Oct. 7

11:30 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:30 p.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

1:30 p.m. Dark Shadows (2012)

4:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus

6:20 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

8:25 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

Tuesday, Oct. 8

11:00 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

1:00 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

3:00 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

5:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II

8:00 p.m. Iron Man

Wednesday, Oct. 9

11:00 a.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:40 p.m. Scooby Doo (2002)

2:45 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

4:55 p.m. Iron Man

8:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

Thursday, Oct. 10

11:00 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

11:30 a.m. R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House

1:40 p.m. Monster House

3:45 p.m. Disney Pixar's Finding Nemo

6:15 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8:25 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

10:30 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!

Friday, Oct. 11

11:00 a.m. Scared Shrekless

11:30 p.m. Disney Pixar's Finding Nemo

2:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus

4:05 p.m. Disney Pixar's The Incredibles

6:45 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!

7:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

9:20 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

Saturday, Oct. 12

7:00 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

9:30 a.m. Disney Pixar's The Incredibles

12:10 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

1:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

3:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

6:00 p.m. Scream

8:40 p.m. Scream 2

11:20 p.m. Scream 3

Sunday, Oct. 13

7:00 a.m. Ghostbusters II

9:35 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

11:10 a.m. The Addams Family (1991)

1:15 p.m. Addams Family Values

3:20 p.m. Disney Pixar's Finding Dory

5:25 p.m. Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

7:30 p.m. Disney's Moana

10:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus

Monday, Oct. 14

11:30 a.m. Hocus Pocus

1:40 p.m. Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

3:45 p.m. Matilda

5:50 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire

8:55 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

Tuesday, Oct. 15

11:30 a.m. Matilda

1:40 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire

4:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

6:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

Wednesday, Oct. 16

11:00 a.m. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

1:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus

3:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

5:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

8:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

Thursday, Oct. 17

11:00 a.m. ParaNorman

1:05 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

3:10 p.m. Disney's 101 Dalmatians (1996) (Live Action)

5:15 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

6:50 p.m. Scooby Doo (2002)

8:55 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Friday, Oct. 18

11:00 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

12:00 p.m. National Treasure

3:00 p.m. Scream

5:40 p.m. Scream 2

8:20 p.m. Scream 3

Saturday, Oct. 19

7:00 a.m. ParaNorman

9:05 a.m. Hocus Pocus

11:15 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

4:15 p.m. Disney's Zootopia

6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8:55 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

11:25 p.m. Ghostbusters II

Sunday, Oct. 20

7:00 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

8:00 a.m. Hocus Pocus

10:05 a.m. Disney's Zootopia

12:35 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

3:05 p.m. Ghostbusters II

5:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus

7:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

9:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

11:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

Monday, Oct. 21

11:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

12:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

2:40 p.m. Addams Family Values

4:45 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:25 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

8:30 p.m. Goosebumps

Tuesday, Oct. 22

11:00 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:03 p.m. Scared Shrekless

12:35 p.m. Monster House

2:40 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:20 p.m. Goosebumps

6:50 p.m. Scooby Doo (2002)

8:55 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Wednesday, Oct. 23

11:00 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

1:30 p.m. Scooby Doo (2002)

3:30 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

5:30 p.m. Disney's Moana

8:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

Thursday, Oct. 24

11:00 a.m. Matilda

1:10 p.m. Disney's Moana

3:40 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

6:15 p.m. Ghostbusters II

8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

Friday, Oct. 25

11:00 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

11:32 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

2:05 p.m. Ghostbusters II

4:40 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8:55 p.m. Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

Saturday, Oct. 26

7:00 a.m. Monster House

9:10 a.m. Hocus Pocus

11:20 a.m. Scooby Doo (2002)

1:25 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

3:30 p.m. Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

5:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

7:40 p.m. Addams Family Values

9:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

11:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

Sunday, Oct. 27

7:00 a.m. Scooby Doo (2002)

9:00 a.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

11:05 a.m. Hocus Pocus

1:15 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:55 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

5:00 p.m. Addams Family Values

7:05 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

9:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus

11:20 p.m. Dark Shadows (2012)

Monday, Oct. 28

7:00 a.m. Dark Shadows (2012)

11:30 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

1:30 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:10 p.m. Scream

5:40 p.m. Scream 2

8:20 p.m. Scream 3

Tuesday, Oct. 29

7:30 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

11:00 a.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:35 p.m. Scooby Doo (2002)

2:40 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

4:45 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

6:50 p.m. Addams Family Values

8:55 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

Wednesday, Oct. 30

7:30 a.m. Scooby Doo (2002)

11:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

12:30 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

2:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

4:40 p.m. Addams Family Values

6:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

Thursday, Oct. 31

11:30 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

12:30 p.m. Hocus Pocus

2:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus

4:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus

6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

