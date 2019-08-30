This TV station will play 'Hocus Pocus' 28 times during October

It looks like Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy have Freeform to thank for the giant royalty checks they're going to get after Halloween, because Freeform (formally ABC Family) unveiled its "31 Nights of Halloween" schedule and its playing the classic Halloween movie "Hocus Pocus" 28 times.
Even though summer technically hasn't ended, that didn't stop Freeform from reminding us that fall is on its way with the "31 Nights of Halloween" schedule.
All of your favorite Halloween movies will be played during the month of October on Freeform, such as "The Nightmare Before Christmas," "The Addams Family" and all three "Scream" movies.
The Halloween movie marathon will conclude on Oct. 31 with an all-day marathon of "Hocus Pocus," which is arguably the best Halloween movie ever made.
Freeform has exclusive broadcast rights to "Hocus Pocus," so it's no surprise they're making the most of it. You may think that playing the movie all day long on Halloween is excessive, but if "A Christmas Story" gets to play all day on Christmas, "Hocus Pocus" deserves the spotlight on Halloween.
You can see the full schedule for the "31 Nights of Halloween" below.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
12:30 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
3:00 p.m. Monster House
5:05 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:45 p.m. Disney Pixar's Monster's Inc.
8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
Wednesday, Oct. 2
11:30 a.m. Scared Shrekless
12:00 p.m. Monster House
2:05 p.m. R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House
4:10 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon
Thursday, Oct. 3
12:30 p.m. Edward Scissorhands
2:40 p.m. ParaNorman
4:45 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
6:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
Friday, Oct. 4
11:00 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
11:30 a.m. Hook (1991)
2:35 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
4:40 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
6:45 p.m. Addams Family Values
8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
Saturday, Oct. 5
7:00 a.m. ParaNorman
9:00 a.m. Hocus Pocus
11:10 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon
1:40 p.m. Scooby Doo (2002)
3:45 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
5:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8:00 p.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
9:00 p.m. Goosebumps
11:30 p.m. Monster House
Sunday, Oct. 6
7:00 a.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
9:30 a.m. Monster House
11:30 a.m. Scooby Doo (2002)
1:30 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
3:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus
5:45 p.m. Goosebumps
8:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
10:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus
Monday, Oct. 7
11:30 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
12:30 p.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
1:30 p.m. Dark Shadows (2012)
4:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
6:20 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
8:25 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
Tuesday, Oct. 8
11:00 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
1:00 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
3:00 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
5:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II
8:00 p.m. Iron Man
Wednesday, Oct. 9
11:00 a.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:40 p.m. Scooby Doo (2002)
2:45 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
4:55 p.m. Iron Man
8:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon
Thursday, Oct. 10
11:00 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
11:30 a.m. R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House
1:40 p.m. Monster House
3:45 p.m. Disney Pixar's Finding Nemo
6:15 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8:25 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
10:30 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
Friday, Oct. 11
11:00 a.m. Scared Shrekless
11:30 p.m. Disney Pixar's Finding Nemo
2:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus
4:05 p.m. Disney Pixar's The Incredibles
6:45 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
7:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
9:20 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
Saturday, Oct. 12
7:00 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
9:30 a.m. Disney Pixar's The Incredibles
12:10 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
1:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
3:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
6:00 p.m. Scream
8:40 p.m. Scream 2
11:20 p.m. Scream 3
Sunday, Oct. 13
7:00 a.m. Ghostbusters II
9:35 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
11:10 a.m. The Addams Family (1991)
1:15 p.m. Addams Family Values
3:20 p.m. Disney Pixar's Finding Dory
5:25 p.m. Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
7:30 p.m. Disney's Moana
10:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus
Monday, Oct. 14
11:30 a.m. Hocus Pocus
1:40 p.m. Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
3:45 p.m. Matilda
5:50 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
8:55 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
Tuesday, Oct. 15
11:30 a.m. Matilda
1:40 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
4:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
6:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
Wednesday, Oct. 16
11:00 a.m. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
1:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus
3:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
5:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
8:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon
Thursday, Oct. 17
11:00 a.m. ParaNorman
1:05 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
3:10 p.m. Disney's 101 Dalmatians (1996) (Live Action)
5:15 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
6:50 p.m. Scooby Doo (2002)
8:55 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Friday, Oct. 18
11:00 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
12:00 p.m. National Treasure
3:00 p.m. Scream
5:40 p.m. Scream 2
8:20 p.m. Scream 3
Saturday, Oct. 19
7:00 a.m. ParaNorman
9:05 a.m. Hocus Pocus
11:15 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon
4:15 p.m. Disney's Zootopia
6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8:55 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
11:25 p.m. Ghostbusters II
Sunday, Oct. 20
7:00 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
8:00 a.m. Hocus Pocus
10:05 a.m. Disney's Zootopia
12:35 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
3:05 p.m. Ghostbusters II
5:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus
7:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
9:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
11:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
Monday, Oct. 21
11:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
12:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
2:40 p.m. Addams Family Values
4:45 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:25 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
8:30 p.m. Goosebumps
Tuesday, Oct. 22
11:00 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
12:03 p.m. Scared Shrekless
12:35 p.m. Monster House
2:40 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:20 p.m. Goosebumps
6:50 p.m. Scooby Doo (2002)
8:55 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Wednesday, Oct. 23
11:00 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
1:30 p.m. Scooby Doo (2002)
3:30 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
5:30 p.m. Disney's Moana
8:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon
Thursday, Oct. 24
11:00 a.m. Matilda
1:10 p.m. Disney's Moana
3:40 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
6:15 p.m. Ghostbusters II
8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
Friday, Oct. 25
11:00 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
11:32 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
2:05 p.m. Ghostbusters II
4:40 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8:55 p.m. Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
Saturday, Oct. 26
7:00 a.m. Monster House
9:10 a.m. Hocus Pocus
11:20 a.m. Scooby Doo (2002)
1:25 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
3:30 p.m. Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
5:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
7:40 p.m. Addams Family Values
9:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
11:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
Sunday, Oct. 27
7:00 a.m. Scooby Doo (2002)
9:00 a.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
11:05 a.m. Hocus Pocus
1:15 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:55 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
5:00 p.m. Addams Family Values
7:05 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
9:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
11:20 p.m. Dark Shadows (2012)
Monday, Oct. 28
7:00 a.m. Dark Shadows (2012)
11:30 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
1:30 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:10 p.m. Scream
5:40 p.m. Scream 2
8:20 p.m. Scream 3
Tuesday, Oct. 29
7:30 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
11:00 a.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:35 p.m. Scooby Doo (2002)
2:40 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
4:45 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
6:50 p.m. Addams Family Values
8:55 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
Wednesday, Oct. 30
7:30 a.m. Scooby Doo (2002)
11:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
12:30 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
2:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
4:40 p.m. Addams Family Values
6:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
Thursday, Oct. 31
11:30 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
12:30 p.m. Hocus Pocus
2:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus
4:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus
6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
