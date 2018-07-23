Tightrope walker completes daring stunt

PARIS - A French tightrope walker wowed a group of onlookers in Paris after completing a nerve-wracking feat.

Tatiana Mosio-Bongonga walked across a cord that was suspended more than 114 feet above the ground, and the 34-year-old completed the task without any security equipment or safety net.

Bongonga, who had been preparing for the stunt since last year, called the walk "magical."

She has been tightrope walking since she was 8 years old.

