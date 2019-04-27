Google offers hack to remove 'Avengers Endgame' spoilers

If you aren't one of the thousands of people who have visited a movie theater this week to see "Avengers Endgame," then avoiding spoilers can be hard. Forget getting on social media, and searching the web can be a game of roulette as well.

Google has created a fix for this, in a fashion every Avengers fan will appreciate. Click on the Inifinity Gauntlet complete with all six infinity stones. The gauntlet will *snap,* and the articles and sites with spoilers will begin to vanish.

Don't worry you will be able to avenge the fallen by clicking the gauntlet again. The time stone will glow and all of the content will reappear.

If you haven't seen the movie yet, but are planning to, it might be best to just stay off the internet. But if you have to look something up that is "Avengers" related, this will be a quick fix. Try it out for yourself!

Follow these steps to safely search the web and avoid seeing any spoilers from "Avengers Endgame."

1. Google Thanos

2. Click on the Inifinity Gauntlet pictured to the right of the screen

3. Watch as half of the content on Google is wiped away

4. Surf the web safely knowing that all spoilers have been erased

5. Click the gauntlet again to resume normal browsing

SPOILER ALERT: The video below walks through each step and shows what happens.

