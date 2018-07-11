Gordon Hayward sure looks happy to find he's going to be a father of another little girl

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 17: Gordon Hayward #20 of the Boston Celtics warms up prior to playing the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on October 17, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that,…

This might take the cake as the most awkward gender reveal video ever.

NBA player Gordon Hayward and his wife Robyn are expecting another baby to add to their growing family (the Haywards have two daughters), but based off of Hayward's reaction during a filmed gender reveal, we have a feeling he was hoping to add a baby boy to the family.

Just watch the video below and you'll see what we're talking about.

"Daddy's always happy"



Congrats to @gordonhayward and his family 🍼



(via robynmhayward/IG) pic.twitter.com/eDtEB9xoX5 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 10, 2018

After the pink balloons fly out of the box, Hayward's excitement barely reaches a five, with the look of disappointment growing ever so slowly across his face. When Robyn asks her husband, "Is daddy happy?" he kindly replies, "Daddy's always happy."

You sure about that?

We're sure that Hayward had his hopes up for a little boy that he could turn into a certified baller, but we're sure he's already over it and is just happy to be growing his beautiful family.

Congrats to the happy family!

