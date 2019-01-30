Great Scott! 'Back to the Future' cast appearing at MegaCon Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Great Scott!

The cast of "Back to the Future" is coming to MegaCon Orlando.

"For the first time ever, Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Tom Wilson and James Tolkan are coming to MEGACON Orlando. We’ve just dropped our Back to The Future special packages and photo ops, so you can start your planning today!" MegaCon tweeted.

MegaCon said its special events require registration or special tickets to attend. Some events are during the convention and others are outside show hours.

One special event includes meeting Fox, while another is for an evening with the cast.

"Back to the Future" became a worldwide cultural phenomenon in 1985 as it became the highest-grossing film of the year.

For the first time ever, Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Tom Wilson and James Tolkan are coming to MEGACON Orlando. We’ve just dropped our Back to The Future special packages and photo ops, so you can start your planning today! https://t.co/zZKzIVAwwz pic.twitter.com/8rfZ1KFyyj — MegaCon Orlando (@MegaConOrlando) January 29, 2019

Watch News 6 for more entertainment news.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.