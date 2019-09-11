Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy joining forces for massive tour

Need a good dose of nostalgia to get you through the rest of your day?

Look no further, because Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy are joining forces for a massive 2020 tour next summer.

While these bands may live in the hearts of many millennials (and even some Gen X-ers), Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy are pretty much nostalgia acts at this point, so it will be pretty fun for longtime superfans to see these groups on stage for one night only.

Fans will definitely crave the hits, but all three bands are also set to promote new material, so to all the people crossing their fingers and hoping Green Day will play its entire back catalog: be prepared for that!

The "Hella Mega" tour kicks off with a string of dates in Europe at the beginning of June, and the bands will eventually head to North America in July to perform in stadiums in major cities around the country.

The closest the bands will play to Orlando is in Miami on Aug. 5 and Jacksonville on Aug. 6.

You can see the tour dates below.

June 13, 2020 – Paris, France @ La Defense Arena

June 14 – Groningen, Netherlands @ Stadspark

June 17 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

June 21 – Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadium

June 24 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Bellahouston Park

June 26 – London, England @ London Stadium

June 27 – Huddersfield, England @ The John Smith's Stadium

June 29 – Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Arena

July 17 – Seattle @ T-Mobile Park

July 21 – San Francisco @ Oracle

July 24 – San Diego @ Petco Park

July 25 – Los Angeles @ Dodger Stadium

July 28 – Commerce City, Colo. @ DICK's Sporting Goods Park

July 31 – Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field

August 1 – Houston @ Minute Maid Park

August 5 – Miami @ Hard Rock Stadium

August 6 – Jacksonville @ TIAA Bank Field

August 8 – Atlanta @ SunTrust Park

August 11 – Minneapolis @ Target Field

August 13 – Chicago @ Wrigley Field

August 15 – Pittsburgh @ PNC Park

August 16 – Hershey, Penn. @ Hersheypark Stadium

August 19 – Detroit @ Comerica Park

August 21 – Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

August 22 – New York @ Citi Field

August 24 – Toronto @ Rogers Centre

August 27 – Boston @ Fenway Park

August 29 – Philadelphia @ Citizens Bank Park

In honor of the big news, all three bands released a new single Tuesday, as well.

Green Day has "Father Of All..." which will be the name of the band's upcoming album. Weezer released "The End of the Game" from its album that will be released in May, and Fall Out Boy released "Dear Future Self (Hands Up)" which features Wyclef Jean.

Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong told Rolling Stone the group was inspired by the "Monsters of Rock" tours from the 1980s and early 1990s that featured bands like Van Halen, Aerosmith and Metallica.

