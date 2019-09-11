Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy joining forces for massive tour

Need a good dose of nostalgia to get you through the rest of your day?
Look no further, because Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy are joining forces for a massive 2020 tour next summer.
While these bands may live in the hearts of many millennials (and even some Gen X-ers), Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy are pretty much nostalgia acts at this point, so it will be pretty fun for longtime superfans to see these groups on stage for one night only.
Fans will definitely crave the hits, but all three bands are also set to promote new material, so to all the people crossing their fingers and hoping Green Day will play its entire back catalog: be prepared for that!
The "Hella Mega" tour kicks off with a string of dates in Europe at the beginning of June, and the bands will eventually head to North America in July to perform in stadiums in major cities around the country.
The closest the bands will play to Orlando is in Miami on Aug. 5 and Jacksonville on Aug. 6.
You can see the tour dates below.
June 13, 2020 – Paris, France @ La Defense Arena
June 14 – Groningen, Netherlands @ Stadspark
June 17 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
June 21 – Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadium
June 24 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Bellahouston Park
June 26 – London, England @ London Stadium
June 27 – Huddersfield, England @ The John Smith's Stadium
June 29 – Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Arena
July 17 – Seattle @ T-Mobile Park
July 21 – San Francisco @ Oracle
July 24 – San Diego @ Petco Park
July 25 – Los Angeles @ Dodger Stadium
July 28 – Commerce City, Colo. @ DICK's Sporting Goods Park
July 31 – Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field
August 1 – Houston @ Minute Maid Park
August 5 – Miami @ Hard Rock Stadium
August 6 – Jacksonville @ TIAA Bank Field
August 8 – Atlanta @ SunTrust Park
August 11 – Minneapolis @ Target Field
August 13 – Chicago @ Wrigley Field
August 15 – Pittsburgh @ PNC Park
August 16 – Hershey, Penn. @ Hersheypark Stadium
August 19 – Detroit @ Comerica Park
August 21 – Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park
August 22 – New York @ Citi Field
August 24 – Toronto @ Rogers Centre
August 27 – Boston @ Fenway Park
August 29 – Philadelphia @ Citizens Bank Park
In honor of the big news, all three bands released a new single Tuesday, as well.
Green Day has "Father Of All..." which will be the name of the band's upcoming album. Weezer released "The End of the Game" from its album that will be released in May, and Fall Out Boy released "Dear Future Self (Hands Up)" which features Wyclef Jean.
Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong told Rolling Stone the group was inspired by the "Monsters of Rock" tours from the 1980s and early 1990s that featured bands like Van Halen, Aerosmith and Metallica.
Graham Media Group 2019