'Hamilton' takes the stage in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts will host the Broadway show "Hamilton" for nearly three weeks beginning Tuesday night.

There are 24 performances scheduled Jan. 22 through Feb.10.

The show made its Broadway debut in 2015, and its popularity has made tickets to the show the hardest to get, even four years later.

Tickets for "Hamilton" caused quite a stir last fall when they initially went on sale for Orlando performances, when many people struggled with online glitches with wait times.

"The demand has been very, very steep," said Lorri Shaban, a spokesperson with the Dr. Phillips Center. "Even throughout the show, there will be some ticket releases so please keep checking back on doctorphillipscenter.org."

The Dr. Phillips Center staff have been preparing for this show for more than a year.

Area businesses are preparing for the rush of theater-goers befpre and after the performances.

Shay Truscello is a supervisor at the restaurant Graffiti Junktion on Church Street.

"We'll probably be busy for about 21 days straight, so it will be fun," Truscello said. "It will be insane. Tuesday nights for basketball games we get busy so I can only imagine 'Hamilton.'"

Graffiti Junktion is one of several restaurants hoping to cash in on the nearly 3,000 theatergoers seeing the show each night.

"For 'The Nutcracker,' we were really, really busy, so I feel it's going to be the same thing for two weeks -- so we're just preparing for all the madness to come in," she said.

Hamburger Mary, also on Church Street, is offering a discount to ticket holders through the final curtain call on Feb. 10.

"Did you score tickets to Hamilton? Not cheap, huh? Mary wants to help ease the pain," a Facebook post read. "Stop on by Hamburger Mary's every show night, show your ticket and get 15% off your check."

The Dr. Phillips Center is still hosting a digital lottery offering 40 tickets to each show at just $10 each. To learn more, click here.

