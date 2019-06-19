Wizards Unite: ‘Harry Potter' version of ‘Pokemon Go' debuts this week

Consider this your official letter to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The genius minds behind the extremely popular "Pokemon Go" game, Niantic Labs, are at it again with a new interactive game that you play on your phone, except instead of hunting Pokemon you'll be learning spells just like Harry Potter and his friends do in the Wizarding World.

The new game is called "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" and it seems that it will be pretty similar to "Pokemon Go," which is a location-based augmented reality game that took the world by storm when it premiered in 2016. Warner Brothers teamed up with Niantic Labs to develop this new game, which comes out Friday.

The worldwide launch of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite begins this Friday, June 21! Keep your eyes peeled and wand ready for more information as the game goes live in your region soon. #WizardsUnite pic.twitter.com/ckk4s4mi8a — Harry Potter: Wizards Unite (@HPWizardsUnite) June 19, 2019

While the video showcasing the new game is slightly exaggerated (OK it's a whole lot of exaggerated), it does look like you'll get to duel with Death Eaters, travel with portkeys and cast your very own patronus so you can save yourself from a Dementor's kiss.

Time will tell if this new Harry Potter interactive game will garner the same amount of hype that "Pokemon GO" did a few years ago, but with millions of people attending the Harry Potter theme parks every year with no sign of stopping, we could be looking at the next big video game.

And if you do decide to try out the new game on Friday, just remember, "It's leviOsa, not levioSA."

