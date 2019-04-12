Entertainment

HBO, Oreo recreate 'Game of Thrones' main title sequence with nothing but cookies

GoT-themed Oreos now in stores

You don’t have to be a maester to know that the hype of “Game of Thrones” season 8 coming back this weekend is off the charts right now.

The anticipation is so great, even Oreo has gotten on board in the madness.

The cookie maker, which had recently released a GoT-themed Oreo (thank you!), has recreated the show’s main title sequence — using nothing but Oreos.

This is how detailed they got: HBO and Oreo got Elastic -- the creator of the original open credits -- to help recreate it.

According to Insider, it took 2,750 cookies just to build the castles and landscapes. And did you notice the detail on the weirwood tree? Wow.

If watching the video has made you hungry, the GoT Oreos, which have logos for House Lannister, House Targaryen, House Stark and the Night King, are available now.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

