'Hearts of Reality' event brings stars to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you're a fan of the movie Mean Girls, you were probably stoked to catch actor Jonathan Bennett on News 6 at Nine Thursday morning, alongside reality TV star Jaymes Vaughn.

But even more important than their appearance was the reason they were there -- to talk about a major Central Florida event to raise thousands of dollars for Give Kids the World Village, a nonprofit resort that provides free vacations to critically ill children and their parents.

The event? A three-day star-studded extravaganza with more than 100 reality TV stars.

Besides Bennett and Vaughn, stars like Brevard County local Sebastian Noel and fellow Survivor star Jenna Bowman will be there, as well as countless other Survivor and The Amazing Race stars, and others whose journeys you've followed on other popular shows. You can view the full list here.

The event runs August 9th through the 11th. It includes everything from a VIP Party to an Autograph signing, and you can purchase individual tickets to different parts of the event to meet and greet with your favorite stars.

As of the writing of this article-- they had raised just over $140,000 of their $175,000 goal.

To buy tickets, click here.

