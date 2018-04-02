Here's how (and when) to claim your free Little Caesars pizza today

ORLANDO, Fla. - Pizza, pizza -- for free, free!
The University of Maryland Baltimore County pulled off the greatest upset in NCAA Tournament history this year, and that means free pizza for everybody.
Detroit-based Little Caesars Pizza promised a free lunch combo for everyone if a No. 16 seed beat a No. 1 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament. Well, UMBC beat No. 1 seed Virginia in the first round, and now it's time to get your grub on.
Here's how to claim your free pizza:
The giveaway will take place on Monday, April 2, 2018.
Participating Little Caesars stores are giving away free lunch combos, which consist of a 4-slice pizza and a 20 oz. Pepsi product.
It's a lunchtime promotion, so the free food is only being given out from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
If a #16 BEATS a #1 in men's basketball TONIGHT, you could score a @LittleCaesars Lunch Combo! 😱🍕🏀 #stayTUNED https://t.co/vHuy8315ee pic.twitter.com/jhq2yjdBu0 — Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 16, 2018
Enjoy!
