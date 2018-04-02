Here's how (and when) to claim your free Little Caesars pizza today

Alex Wong/Getty Images

ORLANDO, Fla. - Pizza, pizza -- for free, free!

The University of Maryland Baltimore County pulled off the greatest upset in NCAA Tournament history this year, and that means free pizza for everybody.

Detroit-based Little Caesars Pizza promised a free lunch combo for everyone if a No. 16 seed beat a No. 1 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament. Well, UMBC beat No. 1 seed Virginia in the first round, and now it's time to get your grub on.

Here's how to claim your free pizza:

The giveaway will take place on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Participating Little Caesars stores are giving away free lunch combos, which consist of a 4-slice pizza and a 20 oz. Pepsi product.

It's a lunchtime promotion, so the free food is only being given out from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Enjoy!

