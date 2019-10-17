Here's why there will be a giant volcano in downtown Orlando this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Science Center introduced an explosive addition to this year's Immerse event: a 10-foot tall volcano.

Immerse is a yearly arts and culture festival held in downtown Orlando to bring attention to the city's innovation and creativity.

Blue Man Group, dance theater group Diavolo and a medley of local musical performances designed to fill the streets with life will be performing this Friday and Saturday alongside interactive art installations.

The volcano will be grounded at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Church Street on Friday only. Starting at 5 p.m., real flames that will make visitors erupt with joy will shoot from the volcano every 15 minutes.

This hot exhibit is in anticipation of "Pompeii: The Immortal City," a limited run exhibit showcasing over 100 archaeological items from the ancient volcano-destroyed Roman city, Pompeii, which opens on June 6, 2020.

The volcano will become active again at a currently unannounced location in Spring 2020, and also at Loch Haven Park in June 2020.

Since more than 1,000 artists and musicians will be taking their craft to the streets, many of downtown Orlando's road will be closed. Click here to find out which ones.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.