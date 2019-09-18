Hologram of Whitney Houston going on tour in 2020

Whitney Houston may have tragically died in 2012, but her spirit (and voice) will live on in a new hologram tour that is set to hit cities all over the world next year.

It's being called "An Evening with Whitney Houston" and tour dates kick off in Mexico and will wrap up in Belarus in March of 2020. According to Rolling Stone, the hologram of Houston will make some stops in the U.S. sometime during 2020.

The BASE hologram event is being produced with Houston's late estate.

"Whitney is not with us, but her music will live with us forever,” Pat Houston, Whitney's former manager and president of her estate said in a statement. “We know we made the right decision partnering with BASE because they understand how important it is to produce a phenomenal hologram. They also know that engaging her fans with an authentic Whitney experience would resonate worldwide because of the iconic status that she created over three decades. Her fans deserve nothing less because she gave nothing less than her best.”

Fans who attend the hologram tour can expect to hear all of Houston's greatest hits, such as "I Will Always Love You," "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," "The Greatest Love of All" and so many more.

While the idea of seeing a hologram version of Houston performing all her hit songs may seem weird, or even unnatural, performing holograms are not new.

You may remember when a hologram version of the late and great rapper Tupac appeared during Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's headlining set at Coachella in 2012.

The people behind Houston's hologram show also have tours of Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly, as well as a tour devoted to the late opera singer Maria Callas.

There was even supposed to be a hologram tour of Amy Winehouse, but the tour was scrapped due to some "unique challenges and sensitivities."

The idea of seeing one of your favorites who died too soon perform one last time sounds amazing, but when it's a hologram performing and not the real person, it might make some people uncomfortable.

