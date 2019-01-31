WATCH LIVE: Today you can enter The Holy Land Experience for free

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thousands of guests will be flocking to The Holy Land Experience on Thursday.

The religious-themed park is holding its annual free-admission day.

The Orlando-based attraction waives admission once a year in order to qualify as a religious entity under state law for property tax exemption.

The theme park features several live shows, along with a new production called "The Empire and the Kingdom, Part 1."

The Holy Land Experience, at 4655 Vineland Road, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The park's normal admission fee is $50.

In years past, long lines have formed during the free day.

