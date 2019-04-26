How much would it cost to insure Avengers?

2011: Chris Evans, who previously appeared in the "Fantastic Four" films as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, carries the red, white and blue shield in "Captain America: The First Avenger."

Half of the Avengers turned to dust with one snap of the fingers from Thanos.

With the release of "Avengers: Endgame," one company is calculating how much it would cost to insure the remaining Avengers, in case of sudden death.

TermLife2Go asked high-risk life insurance expert and founder of MJ Life Insurance Chris Abrams to break down the numbers.

The Hulk

It would cost Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk, $226.57 a month for a 30-year term life policy. Bruce doesn’t have any dependents but likely accrued a mountain of debt with seven doctorates.

Iron Man

Billionaire Tony Stark likely doesn’t need life insurance, but he’d probably get denied coverage anyway. But it’s not because of his high-risk behaviors like flying at Mach speeds. Stark’s frequent car wrecks would hold him back from approval.

Captain Marvel

A policy that includes retirement benefits would take care of Carol Danvers’ cat nicely. Captain Marvel would be charged $500 per month if she wants coverage while flying through space fighting Skrulls.

Thor

The God of Thunder may be mighty, but the $1,711 per month indexed universal life policy is still best for him, according to TermLife2Go. Burial insurance for funeral costs allows for a decent death benefit as well as a strong retirement income.

Captain America

Steve Rogers can expect to pay $932.45 per month despite the super soldier serum making him virtually indestructible. Captain American is technically elderly, but his physical state makes him closer to 27 years old, according to Abrams. He recommends an indexed universal life and a final expense policy to cover funeral-related expenses.

Black Widow

Natasha Romanova may live a meager life as an assassin and spy. If she plans to retire, she needs to start planning now. The indexed universal life policy would cost her $833 per month if she plans to retire from a life of espionage.

Ant Man

Ant Man may be small at times, but his responsibilities are big. Scott Lang’s 11-year-old daughter would be taken care of with a term life policy at $358.53 per month.

