How to get tickets for Billie Eilish's Orlando concert

ORLANDO, Fla. - Bad guys, listen up: Billie Eilish is performing at the Amway Center in Orlando next year.

With so much hype surrounding the avant-garde pop star, tickets for the March 10, 2020, show will likely be hard to snag.

Anyone who has a strange addiction to the singer-songwriter is going to want to sign up for the presale registration through Ticketmaster to make sure they don't miss the Where Do We Go? tour when it hits Central Florida.

Registration is open here now through Monday. Once you click the link, you'll be prompted to sign in through Ticketmaster then enter your contact information. You'll receive a text to confirm your phone number in order to prove you're not a bot.

"We expect the demand for tickets to see Billie Eilish to be overwhelming. By powering this presale with Verified Fan, we have the best opportunity to get more tickets into the hands of fans who want to attend the show and keep tickets away from bots," the website reads.

It's important to note that registering for presale doesn't guarantee you a ticket.

Once you complete the registration process, you'll receive an email explaining what to expect next. On Oct. 2, fans will receive an email letting them know whether they've been selected to participate in the presale, which will begin the next day at 10 a.m.

There's a limit of four tickets per presale code.

Keep in mind there are some people who can't commit anything but a crime, so be wary of anyone trying to sell a presale code, since they're only issued through Ticketmaster and are non-transferable.

