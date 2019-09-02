Disney, SeaWorld to close parks early Tuesday for Hurricane Dorian

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando area theme parks are modifying their hours as Hurricane Dorian moves at a crawl up Florida's eastern coast.

The following theme parks have announced closures or changes in their operating hours.

Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World modified its schedule for Tuesday, closing parks early ahead of deteriorating weather conditions in Central Florida. Click here for updates on Disney parks during the storm.



Magic Kingdom 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Epcot 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Hollywood Studios 9 a.m. -2 p.m.

Animal Kingdom 8 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Disney Springs 10 a.m. -3 p.m.

ESPN Wide World of Sports: Closed

Blizzard Beach Water park: Closed

Typhoon Lagoon Water Park 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Summerland Miniature Golf 10 a.m. -3 p.m.

Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf 10 a.m. -3 p.m.

SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando will close early at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Aquatica will close at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Universal Orlando

As of Monday evening, Universal Orlando theme parks were operating during normal hours. Theme park management will continue to make operating decisions as they learn more.

It's rare for theme parks to close, however, in 2016 Hurricane Matthew and Irma, in 2017, prompted several Central Florida theme parks and attractions to close.

Back to back 2004 storms, Hurricane Frances and Jeanne closed Disney World for two days. Hurricane Floyd also caused the theme parks to shutter its gates on Sept. 15, 1999.

Check back for updates as these announcements are subject to change with Dorian's path.

