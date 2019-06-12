Iconic 'Muppet Movie' returning to theaters for 40th anniversary

It's been 40 years since Kermit the Frog, Fozzie Bear, Miss Piggy and all your other favorite Muppets hit the big screen in "The Muppet Movie," and it's coming back to theaters for two days only to celebrate the anniversary.

The Oscar-nominated film came out in 1979 and was the first of many movies featuring the Muppets. The famous "Rainbow Connection," sung by Kermit, is featured in the movie and was nominated for an Oscar for best original song.

The movie also featured a plethora of celebrity cameos from the time's biggest stars, such as Steve Martin, Mel Brooks, Carol Kane and Richard Pryor.

"The Muppet Movie" will screen in 700 theaters across the country on July 25 and July 30 at 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Entertainment Weekly reports.

You can find out if a movie theater near you is playing the movie by checking out Fathom Events' website.

Now listen to Kermit sing "Rainbow Connection" below and reminisce on simpler times.

Graham Media Group 2019