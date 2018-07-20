Internet stars Cat and Nat bring 'Fun Show' to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - For one night, moms and fans from the Orlando area can join internet stars Cat and Nat at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

They're most well known for their viral #MOMTRUTHS videos and weekly Facebook Live shows.

News 6 at Nine anchors Candace Campos and Julie Broughton got to Skype with the duo ahead of their July 20 show.

Here's some of what they shared about the topics their show covers:

"Never ever in history have women been expected to do it all and expected to do it amazingly. With the banging body, banging hair, go to work full time and show off and be like, 'I'm amazing,'" Cat said. "You can't have a bad day as a mom and the minute you open up, you know, you still love your kids if you have a bad day as a mom. I think it's just normalizing that sometimes this journey is hard."

"And the best thing we've created is a community where women can come and feel not judged and totally open-minded all the time," said Nat. "And it's great for us and it's great for other people but we are inspired by all the other moms every single day out there, too."

"We say we're the hosts of the best night out. It's not about us. We're just hosting everyone and together we are having a party," Cat said.

Tickets to their 8 p.m. show are available here.

