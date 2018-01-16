Jeff Corwin to make appearance at Brevard Zoo's Safari Under the Stars

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Wildlife conservationist and television host Jeff Corwin will attend the Brevard Zoo's biggest fundraising event of the year in April.

Event attendees will have the chance to meet Corwin, known for hosting the Discovery series "The Jeff Corwin Experience," a zoo spokesperson said in a news release. The wildlife show host will give a presentation the morning of the April 28 Safari Under the Stars fundraiser.

“Throughout his extraordinary career, Jeff has used hope and humanity to educate and enlighten audiences all over the world,” Brevard Zoo director of development Karen Davis said. “We’re thrilled to be bringing his passions for wildlife to the community.”

The gala event features food, drinks, entertainment and a raffle, which includes a chance to win a trip to Denmark and visit Europe’s largest private zoo.

Last year, wildlife activist Bindi Irwin made an appearance at the event.

