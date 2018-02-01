Jeff Goldblum coming to MegaCon Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hold on to your butts, "Jurassic Park" fans. Actor Jeff Goldblum is coming to Orlando this year for MegaCon 2018.

The Orange County Convention Center will host the annual event that celebrates all things pop culture from May 24 through May 27. The megaconvention draws thousands of cosplayers and fans.

Goldblum, known for playing characters in the films "Independence Day" and the "Thor" franchise and on the comedy series "Portlandia," among many other roles, will be at MegaCon Orlando for the first time.

Other celebrities guest include Catherine Tate, of "Doctor Who" and "The Office," Amy Jo Johnson, the former Pink Power Ranger, and Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman.

Voice actors known for their work on "Dragon Ball Z" and "Steven Universe" will also be on the celebrity circuit.

Tickets start at $20 and are now on sale online at megaconorlando.com/tickets. Approximately 100,000 people will attend the Southeast's largest comic, gaming and sci-fi event.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.