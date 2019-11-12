Jimmy Buffett reschedules Orlando concert due to shoulder surgery

Central Florida Jimmy Buffett fans will have to wait another year to see him live after the Margaritaville singer announced Tuesday he needs to have shoulder surgery.

Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band postponed their Amway Center show, which was scheduled for Dec. 7, 2019. The new concert will happen more than a year from now on Dec. 5, 2020.

Buffett will undergo shoulder surgery and need time for physical therapy and recovery, officials said.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.