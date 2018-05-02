J.K. Rowling apologizes to fans for killing Dobby in 'Harry Potter'

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 30: J. K. Rowling attends the press preview of 'Harry Potter & The Cursed Child' at Palace Theatre on July 30, 2016 in London, England. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a two-part West End stage play written by Jack…

If you're still in a puddle of tears over the death of beloved house elf Dobby from the "Harry Potter" book series, then you may want to steer clear of J.K. Rowling's Twitter feed.

The author posted a tweet Wednesday morning apologizing to the world for killing off Dobby in the last "Harry Potter" book, as May 2 is the anniversary of the house elf's death.

Rowling tweeted "This year, I apologise for killing someone who didn't die during the #BattleofHogwarts, but who laid down his life to save the people who'd win it. I refer, of course, to Dobby the house elf."

It's that anniversary again. This year, I apologise for killing someone who didn't die during the #BattleofHogwarts, but who laid down his life to save the people who'd win it. I refer, of course, to Dobby the house elf. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2018

As any "Harry Potter" super-fan will know, Dobby sacrificed his life by taking a dagger to the chest from evil witch Bellatrix Lestrange. The world collectively cried when Dobby died, and honestly, few have recovered, or forgave Rowling for killing off such a cherished character. Just look at a few of these tweets replying to Rowling.

This is the only death I cried over when reading it, I’ve never read something so sad — Paris (@parisvelvet) May 2, 2018

He was so innocent 😩 all he ever wanted to do was save Harry Potter, and you repaid him by killing him off 😩 WHY JO. WHY. #BattleofHogwarts #Anniversary — A A RON ⚡️ (@aarxnmw) May 2, 2018

Dobby is the one that hurt me the most. He was loyal and genuine. DOBBY WAS A FREE ELF!!! pic.twitter.com/DSvVyClyhn — Melanie Dione (@beauty_jackson) May 2, 2018

RIP, Dobby. You're finally free.

