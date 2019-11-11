John Mulaney, Pete Davidson make comedy stop in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two comedians are planning to make a stop in Orlando in December.

Emmy Award-winning writer and comedian John Mulaney and SNL comedian Pete Davidson will bring their comedy to the Dr. Phillips Center Dec. 8.

The show will take place in the Bob Carr Theater at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday and start at $49 and can be purchased online, by calling 844-513-2014 or by visiting the Bill and Mary Darden Box Office in person at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

No cellphones can be used before or during the show, a news release said. Any violators will be ejected without warning and refunds.

The last time Davidson performed in Orlando, he insulted a crowd at the University of Central Florida.

Davidson, who was one of three comedians to perform, blasted the crowd about halfway through his performance for using their cellphones during the show to film him.

In an expletive-laden rant, he called the crowd of students "privileged" and "idiots." He told them "don't ruin the show" for people "who actually want to be here" by recording it.

A UCF spokesperson said in a statement, "Mr. Davidson’s abusive language, particularly his use of a derogatory slur, is contrary to the University of Central Florida’s values of inclusion and respect for all. It’s disappointing that his rant spoiled an event that was meant to welcome students back for the fall semester.”

Davidson did not return a request for comment when asked about the incident at UCF.

