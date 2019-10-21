John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John to host 'Grease' singalong at three stops in Florida

You're going to have chills and they are going to multiply after you read this.
"Grease" stars John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John are reuniting for a special "Meet ‘N' Grease" singalong event to celebrate the movie.
There's three stops in Florida, but unfortunately none are in Central Florida.
Travolta (AKA "Danny") posted on Instagram Monday that he and Newton-John (AKA "Sandy") would host a special Q&A at these Florida stops on the following dates:
- Dec. 13: West Palm Beach
- Dec. 14: Tampa
- Dec. 15: Jacksonville
According to Travolta, fans are encouraged to dress up and sing along with the film.
Tickets go on sale Friday on ticketmaster.com.
