Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to MMA fight

Justin Bieber took to Twitter Sunday night to challenge actor Tom Cruise to a mixed martial arts fight.

Bieber’s tweet said, “I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ?”

There were no other tweets to give any context or explanation as to why Bieber all of a sudden wanted to challenge Cruise to a fight.

The plot thickened when MMA fighter Conor McGregor retweeted Bieber saying if Cruise accepted the challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment would host the fight.

If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,

McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.

Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?

Then there was another bizarre twist to the story when McGregor challenged Mark Walhberg to a fight. Could we see a double header in the works?

I challenge Mark Walhberg on the very same card.

Back when mark wahlberg was marky mark, I’d’ve still slapped the ears off him and took my ufc shares back.#Shares #Streams #Dazn #Espn

Many weighed in on Twitter with who they think would win the fight.

One user tweeted, "Tom Cruise was an all state wrestler in high school and has been training for over thirty years... You can’t eat a burrito correctly... Sit down Biebs."

Tom Cruise was an all state wrestler in high school and has been training for over thirty years...



You can’t eat a burrito correctly...



Another user said in a tweet, "Tom Cruise does his own stunts. You know some dance moves. Do these two things and get back to us."

Who is your money on in this fight?

