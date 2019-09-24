Kenny Chesney's stadium tour headed for Tampa in 2020

Kenny Chesney performing at the 4th ACM Party for a Cause Festival in Las Vegas on April 3, 2016.

Kenny Chesney announced he's hitting the road for a massive stadium tour in 2020, and he has one stop in Florida.

Chesney's Chillaxification 2020 Tour will be at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium on May 9.

Joining the eight-time Entertainer of the Year is Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead.

"These stadium shows are the most fun thing I do," Chesney said in a news release. "It's been a year, so when I get out there, I wanna make sure that No Shoes Nation is being rocked, having fun and getting all the music they can out of the day. We always try to do something different, bring someone new — and for anyone who's never seen Michael Franti and Spearhead, just wait!"

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 4.

For more information, click here.



