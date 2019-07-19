Live out your 'Stranger Things' adventure with these quirky items from 1985

If you're anything like us, you are anxiously waiting for the fourth season of "Stranger Things" to be released.

The only bad thing is, we could be waiting at least another year before we get any word on the next chapter from Hawkins, Indiana.

Until then, you have two options: You can rewatch the first three seasons or live out your own adventure in the Upside Down. We vote in favor of the second option.

Major companies like Coca-Cola and Schwinn are going back to their roots and re-releasing products that haven't been on store shelves in decades.

We're going to go over the top buys for all "Stranger Things" fans in order to live like it's 1985.

So, let's say your friends are meeting at the arcade and you need a way to get there. Luckily for you, both Schwinn and Mongoose have released bikes based on the ones in the hit Netflix show.

Mike's bike

Mike’s bike is a retro cruiser, complete with a banana seat, “sissy bar," and springer front suspension fork.

Keeping with the throwback theme, you won’t find this bike in stores, and you sure as heck can’t buy it online. Like any true ’80s kid, you’ll have to pick up your phone and call 1-800-SCHWINN to place an order. The bike costs $379 and only 500 will be available.

Lucas's bike

Lucas’s bike is a replica '80s BMX, featuring Lucas’s bandanna, a banana seat and vintage headlight. Modeled after the bike Lucas Sinclair rides in Seasons 1 and 2 of the show, ride is loaded with 1980s nostalgia and show-inspired details. The bike is $292 on Amazon and qualifies for Prime shipping.

Max's bike

Modeled after the bike Max Mayfield rides in Season 3 of the show, this bike features tons of rad Mongoose BMX-design elements straight out of the 1980's. Max’s bike is a reimagined '80s BMX bike with its replica frame and fork, bright yellow 5-spoke alloy mag wheels, and the classic Mongoose pad set. The bike is $296 and is available at Target.

After avoiding the demodogs, you're going to be pretty thirsty, so grab yourself a New Coke. Once you visit the website, you will already feel like you're back in the '80s before the drink ever hits your lips.

You can buy a limited collectors-edition pack of New Coke for $19.85. If soda isn't your thing, you can also get themed apparel. You can’t get it at the Starcourt Mall, so you’d better order some before they're all gone. It's like the original only new.

You've got your transportation. You've got your drink. What's next? How about a game of Dungeons and Dragons?

Whether you're new to D&D or you're looking for a new adventure, the starter set from Hasbro includes everything a group needs to play. Prepare for just about anything, because the game just got stranger.

Will you be Will the Wise or Dustin the Dwarf? Get your fireballs ready as you investigate the mysterious castle and battle the ferocious Demogorgon. The set is $14.99 and is available from Target online.

You're going to need something to capture all your new memories made. It's 1985, so no cellphones. Instead, use this instant camera from Polaroid.

"With a flash developed by Hawkins National Laboratory, you can shoot with confidence, knowing you’ll capture perfectly sharp pictures in even the most challenging light," Polaroid says.

The "The OneStep 2 Starter Set -- Stranger Things Edition" costs $142.19 and comes with the camera and three packs of "Stranger Things"-edition color instant film.

There's one last thing you'll need in order to finish out your adventure: The theme from "The NeverEnding Story." The final season gave a nod to the 1984 classic and had fans humming the tune for the remainder of the day -- maybe longer.

The original song was performed by Limahl, but we might prefer Dustin and Suzie's duet a little more.

We'll leave this right here for you. If you haven't finished season three, we recommend not watching the video below.

What do you want most from our list? Is there something else you would love to see come back? Let us know in the comments below.

