Maitland city leaders hear Enzian Theater expansion plans

MAITLAND, Fla. - The Enzian Theater is hoping to get a little bigger.

Attorneys with the independent theater laid out their plans to Maitland city leaders Monday night.

The Enzian is looking to add two new theaters, a concession area and expanded parking.

However, several residents who live near the independent theater raised concerns about the plans, saying it would block views and cause traffic issues.

City commissioners did not make any decisions about the expansion plan.

Officials say they will take up the proposal again at a meeting in August.

