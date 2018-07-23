Enzian Theater hopes to expand

MAITLAND, Fla. - Maitland city commissioners on Monday are expected to discuss plans to expand the popular Enzian Theater.

According to new documents, theater officials are looking to add two new theaters, a new lobby, concession area and expanded parking.

Homeowners in the area have raised concerns about the expansion and the impact it will have on the neighborhood, which has delayed the plans.

Enzian Theater plays host to the Florida Film Festival and is Central Florida's only full-time, not-for-profit cinema.

The Maitland City Commission is set to meet at 6 p.m.

