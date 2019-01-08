Melissa McCarthy handed out secret ham sandwiches at the Golden Globes

Facts are facts, America, and Melissa McCarthy is the greatest person alive.

Not only is she an incredible comedian and actress, but she cares about her fellow nominees and made sure that none of them went hungry during the award show Sunday.

You see, the Golden Globes serves dinner before the live show starts, so that leaves many in attendance going unfed because they're on the red carpet. But not on McCarthy's watch.

The "Can You Ever Forgive Me" star told Variety that she brought 30 ham and cheese sandwiches with her to the show and handed them out to whoever wanted one.

“I’ve been handing them out to everyone,” McCarthy told Variety. “Next year, I’m bringing hot dogs.”

No one is really sure how McCarthy ended up bringing in 30 ham and cheese sandwiches to an awards show, but more power to her. We're looking forward to next year's hot dog.

