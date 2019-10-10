Metallica to headline Welcome to Rockville 2020 in Daytona

James Hetfield, left, and Kirk Hammett of Metallica perform on day two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival's second weekend on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - On Thursday, the "Master of Puppets," Metallica was announced as this year's loud and proud headliner for Welcome to Rockville 2020 in Daytona Beach.

Metalheads in attendance won't have to worry about a "Fade to Black" at the end of their performance this time, because Metallica will be performing two separate headlining sets with their own unique song lists.

“Metallica isn’t just another headliner. When Metallica takes the stage, it’s an event. It’s an experience. That’s the same standard we’ve set for every (Danny Wimmer Presents) festival – from the first band to the last band, and everything that happens in between. I can’t wait to bring the biggest band in the world to the biggest rock festivals in the America,” said Danny Wimmer, founder of festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents.

Welcome to Rockville will host three days of intense hard rock from May 8-10 at the Daytona International Speedway. Metallica will electrify audiences with headliner performances on both May 8-9 of the festival.

Metallica is the first act confirmed to rock the audience at Welcome to Rockville 2020, with the rest of the festival's lineup being announced on Dec. 10 at noon.

Metallica is an iconic metal band that rose to prominence in the mid 1980s and was added to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009. They have sold 125 million albums worldwide.

Tickets went on sale Thursday at noon and can be purchased here.

