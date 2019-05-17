Music is hot in Orlando this week

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Orlando. From a yacht cruise to a classical guitar performance, here are the musical events worth checking out this week.

Stick N' Grind

Stick N' Grind is a high energy, all-you-can-drink block party with a light show, neon necklaces and four of the livest DJs in the South, spinning nothing but crunk, twerk, trap and your favorite R&B songs all night.

When: Friday, May 17, 9 p.m.- Saturday, May 18, 2 a.m.

Where: 2513 Industrial Blvd, 2513 Industrial Blvd.

Price: $15

Cynthia And Noel Live

Attend a Cynthia and Noel live freestyle concert, presented by Haven Orlando this Friday.

When: Friday, May 17, 9 p.m.- Saturday, May 18, 2:30 a.m.

Where: 6651 S. Semoran Blvd.

Price: $20

Yacht Rock the Block

Embark with us for a night of Yacht Rock on Wall St Plaza. Expect smooth, classic yacht rock sounds from Captain Korndogg before the live band with Adam Moreno, C-Lane and more start jamming. Dress accordingly in your cruise-wear, captain's hat and ascot because we'll be giving out Wall Street gift cards to the best dressed ladies and gents.

When: Saturday, May 18, 6-11 p.m.

Where: Wall Street Plaza, 25 Wall St.

Price: Free

'Night/Dances'

Witness new music for solo guitar by Jorge Morel, Benoit Glazer, Charles Griffin, Troy Gifford, Howard Buss and Rex Willis performed by classical guitarist Robert Phillips. Phillips will also play all of the selections from his new album, "Night/Dances" in this intimate performance space.

When: Friday, May 17, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Timucua Arts Center White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.

Price: $25

