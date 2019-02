Get ready -- these shows, movies are coming to Netflix in March

Each month, Netflix giveth and taketh away. Luckily, it's adding quite a bit in March.

Here's what you can expect to see and when:

March 1

"A Clockwork Orange"

"Apollo 13"

"Budapest" -- Netflix original movie

"Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians," season 1 -- Netflix original series

"Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon"

"Dead in a Week (Or Your Money Back)"

"Larva Island," season 2 -- Netflix original series

"Layer Cake"

"Losers" -- Netflix original

"Music and Lyrics" (2007, 2008)

"Northern Rescue," season 1 -- Netflix original series

"Saving Mr. Banks"

"Stuart Little"

"Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street"

"The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind" -- Netflix original movie

"The Hurt Locker"

"The Notebook"

"Tyson"

"Thunderbolt and Lightfoot"

"Wet Hot American Summer"

"Winter’s Bone"

March 3

"Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life"

"Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj" -- Netflix original (new episode released every Sunday)

March 4

"Rebellion," season 2 -- Netflix original series

March 6

"Secret City," season 2 -- Netflix original series

March 7

"The Order," season 1 -- Netflix original series

March 8

"After Life," season 1 -- Netflix original series

"Blue Jasmine"

"Formula 1: Drive to Survive" -- Netflix original documentary

"Hunter X Hunter," seasons 1-3

"Immortals"

"The Jane Austen Book Club"

"Juanita" -- Netflix original movie

"Shadow" -- Netflix original

"Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams"

"Walk. Ride. Rodeo." -- Netflix original movie

March 12

"Jimmy Carr: The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits" -- Netflix original standup

"Terrace House: Opening New Doors," season 6 -- Netflix original series

March 13

"Triple Frontier" -- Netflix original movie

March 15

"A Separation"

"Arrested Development," season 5, part 2 -- Netflix original series

"If I Hadn’t Met You" -- Netflix original series

"Kung Fu Hustle"

"The Lives of Others"

"Love Death + Robots," season 1 -- Netflix original series

"Queer Eye," season 3 -- Netflix original series

"Turn Up Charlie," season 1 -- Netflix original series

"YooHoo to the Rescue" -- Netflix original kids

March 16

"Green Door" -- Netflix original series

March 19

"Amy Schumer: Growing" -- Netflix original standup special

"Baki," season 2 -- Netflix original anime series

March 21

"Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend" -- Netflix original standup

March 22

"Charlie’s Colorforms City" -- Netflix original

"Most Beautiful Thing" -- Netflix original

"ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre" -- Netflix original documentary

"Selling Sunset" -- Netflix original

"The Dirt" -- Netflix original movie

March 26

"Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid" -- Netflix original standup

March 29

"Osmosis," season 1 -- Netflix original series

"Santa Clarita Diet," season 3 -- Netflix original series

"The Highwaymen" -- Netflix original movie

"The Legend of Cocaine Island" -- Netflix original documentary

"Traitors" -- Netflix original series

"Tucker and Dale vs. Evil"

March 30

"How to Get Away with Murder," season 5

March 31

"The Burial of Kojo"

"Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series" -- Netflix original series

