Netflix's 'Dead To Me' should be your next TV binge

Looking for your next Netflix series to binge on a rainy weekend?

Look no further than the streaming service's newest dark comedy "Dead To Me," starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, to scratch that itch.

It's been a while since we've seen Applegate or Cardellini starring in a TV show, and the two veteran actresses have never been better than they are in this show, which has enough twists and turns to give you whiplash.

Applegate plays Jen, a mother of two who is heavily grieving the sudden and tragic death of her husband, when we first meet her.

Jen's husband was killed in a hit-and-run, and she's determined to find the person responsible.

While at a group therapy session for people grieving the deaths of loved ones, Jen meets Cardellini's Judy, a free spirit and slightly off-kilter woman who is grieving the death of her fiancé. Despite Judy's strange personality, Jen strikes up a friendship with Judy because she seems like the only person who understands her situation. That, and she's been pretty lonely since her husband died.

Once Judy moves into Jen's guesthouse so they can deal with their grief together, things really start to spiral out of control. There are so many shocking reveals and messed-up situations that happen throughout the 10 episodes of the first season that it's hard to even go further into the plot of this show.

It's that suspenseful!

Obviously, the shocking plot makes this show incredibly bingeable, but Applegate's and Cardellini's performances really make this show a standout for Netflix.

Applegate has to go through a huge range of emotions, from uncontrollably crying into a pillow so her children don't hear her to shooting wisecracks and being deeply cynical to every person her character encounters. It's a standout performance for Applegate, who has long been on TV but never had such deep material to work with, as she does on this show.

Cardellini also brings her acting chops to this role, and it's delightful to watch. Judy carries around a lot of grief and guilt, and there are moments when she must go from hysterically crying to 100% normal in a single beat. Cardellini makes it look easy.

Only the first season is available to stream, but considering how many people fell down the rabbit hole and binged this show so quickly (it's been a trending show on social media), we wouldn't be surprised to hear about a second season sometime soon. Until then, pop a bowl of popcorn and dig in to "Dead To Me."

Graham Media Group 2019