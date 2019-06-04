Netflix's latest binge-worthy show 'Dead To Me' renewed for Season 2

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini made waves last month when Netflix dropped "Dead To Me," the dark comedy that the actresses star in. There's murder, mystery, lies, wine and it's all coming back for a second season.

Applegate and Cardellini play Jen and Judy, two strangers who meet in grief counseling and soon bond and become friends. We learn as the story unravels that the two aren’t exactly strangers.

Without giving away any spoilers, the end of the 10-episode series went out with a huge shock and left viewers on the edge of a massive cliffhanger. It's almost as if the writers knew this show would get renewed, so they really went for it in the last episode.

We can only assume that season 2 will pickup from the blowout that happens at the end of season 1, but only time will tell.

And if you haven't watched a single episode of "Dead To Me" yet, what are you waiting for? Check out the season 1 trailer below.

