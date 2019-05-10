Netflix's 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' getting interactive episode

It was quite sad when Netflix announced that "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," the feel-good comedy created by Tina Fey, was ending after the show's fourth season, but fans can get excited again because the streaming service announced that the show will be returning in 2020 for an interactive episode.

If you're asking yourself, "What the fudge is an interactive episode?," then let us explain.

If you've ever watched Netflix's "Black Mirror," then you probably saw the groundbreaking episode "Bandersnatch," where viewers were allowed to choose their own adventure.

"'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' was one of the first original comedy series on Netflix, and now it will be its first interactive comedy event," Fey said. "Fans will be able to make choices on behalf of our characters, taking different story paths with, of course, different jokes."

While we have no idea what exactly will go down in this special episode, the show's stars, Ellie Kemper, Titus Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carole Kane, will all be there.

While the show did tie up most of the loose ends by the time the finale rolled around in season four, Fey said that this interactive episode will be the only one of its kind, and also the final episode of the series.

Grab some pinot noir becauase it's going to be sad to say goodbye to Kimmy and Titus all over again!

For now, all we know is that the show will premiere sometime in 2020.

