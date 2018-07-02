New Music Monday: 5 new albums and songs you should be listening to right now

BROOKLYN, NY - JUNE 24: Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine performs onstage during a Spotify Premium intimate event on June 24, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Spotify)

Need some new tunes to impress your friends at your big Fourth of July party? Don't you worry, dear reader, because we are here to give you the rundown on the best new music that should definitely be on your summer playlist. Here are five new albums and songs that should be on your radar.

1.) "Scorpion" by Drake

Drake is back with his fifth studio album, and boy oh boy does he have some things to say this time around. This double-sided album clocks in with 25 songs and is as moody as any past Drake album. The best part is that he finally addresses those baby rumors, but we'll let you listen to get the juicy scoop.

2.) "High As Hope" by Florence + the Machine

Florence Welch and her incredible Machine are back with their fourth studio album that shows Welch lurking in some uncharted territory. Welch is known for her massive choruses and pounding drums, but "High As Hope" is a toned-down and softer version of Welch's personality. We think you'll have this one on repeat for a while.

3.) "Focus / No Angel" by Charli XCX

The British hitmaker released a pair of singles together in an EP called "Focus / No Angel" and it's the perfect taste of new music from Charli XCX. Charli's bubblegum pop synths and drum machine beats are on full display, and it makes you wonder how these songs aren't burning up the charts yet? Just give it some time and we think you'll be hearing these songs on the radio pretty soon.

4.) "Boys" by Lizzo

Did Prince come back to Earth and release a new jamming song? Nope, that would be Lizzo, the singer and rapper from Minneapolis who is ready to take over the world with her body positive attitude and banging songs. "Boys" is no exception; it's full of sass, crass and everything we've come to love about Lizzo.

5.) "The Now Now" by Gorillaz.

It wasn't that long ago that Damon Albarn and his animated little weirdos released an album, but "The Now Now" is a toned-down and more minimal version of 2017's "Humanz." While "Humanz" had a slew of guest musicians sharing their talents, "The Now Now" is mostly Albarn, with very little help from other artists, well, except Snoop Dogg.

