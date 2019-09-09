New Music Monday: 5 new albums you should listen to

With New Music Monday, we let you know about some of the best new music being released so you have some new tunes to listen to at work, the gym or recommend to your friends. Here are five new albums and songs that we're currently obsessed with, and hopefully you will be, too.

"Lover" by Taylor Swift

In Taylor Swift's 2017 single "Look What You Do" the singer proclaims that the old Taylor is dead, but if you've listened to her latest album "Lover" you'd believe that the old Taylor must have come back to life. Swift revisits what made her such a dynamic artist by writing songs with more storytelling, imagery and sounds. Songs like "Cruel Summer," "Cornelia Street" and "Lover" are classic Swift, painted with larger than life love and losses, all with a catchy hooks. Swift has reminded fans why she's such a fantastic songwriter with this new album.

Essential tracks: "You Need To Calm Down," "I Forgot That You Existed," "Cornelia Street."

"The Highwomen" by The Highwomen

Country supergroup The Highwomen made headlines over the summer when they covered Fleetwood Mac's classic "The Chain" for the movie "The Kitchen," and from that moment, country music fans knew their debut album would be something special. Comprised of Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires, the Highwomen's selt-titled album is filled with stories about womanhood and what it means to be a wife, daughter, mother, or friend. All four members' voices blend together like a beautiful choir, and you can't help but feel empowered after listening to the songs.

Essential tracks: "Highwomen," "Redesigning Women," "Crowded Table."

"The Center Won't Hold" by Sleater-Kinney

Sleater-Kinney's longtime drummer, Janet Weiss, quit the band a few weeks after they released the new single from their new album, called "The Center Won't Hold," and it turns out that even for a band with such history, the center actually won't hold. While it's a bummer Weiss left the band, remaining members Carrie Brownstein and Corrin Tucker are chugging along and promoting their very good album. "The Center Won't Hold" is the band's ninth studio album and defenitly their most experimental. Fellow indie rocker St. Vincent produced the album, and it's full of loopy synths, scathing guitars, and profound lyrics.

Essential tracks: "Hurry On Home," "Can I Go On," "LOVE."

"Threads" by Sheryl Crow

Can we just talk about how Sheryl Crow is the best? Sure, she hasn't had a super huge hit in a few years, but that doesn't mean she's not making incredible music. On her 11th studio album, Crow gets by with a little help from her friends. Every track is a collaboration with one or more artists. From her super famous friends like Stevie Nicks, Eric Clapton and Willie Nelson, to surprise artists like Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile and indie artist St. Vincent, Crow's friends are coming in hot on this album.

Essential tracks: "Prove You Wrong," "Tell Me When It's Over," "Live Wire."

"Hollywood's Bleeding" by Post Malone

It's hard to believe that Post Malone just released his third studio album, and it looks like nothing is stopping this artist from getting to the top. "Hollywood's Bleeding" finds Post Malone at a different stage in his life, and his new songs reflect that. "Sunflower" sounds like it could be a Weeknd song, and "Wow" will soon be played at every nightclub in North America, if it's not already. If there's anything he knows how to do, it's how to write a hit.

Essential tracks: "Sunflower," Wow," "Circles."

