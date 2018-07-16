New Music Monday: 5 new songs, albums you should be listening to

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE) Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T at Banc of California Stadium on June 2, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich…

We're in the middle of summer and there is no stop to the summer hits that are being released. This week, we got another taste of Ariana Grande's highly anticipated new album, the return of Twenty One Pilots and a whole lot more.

"God Is a Woman" by Ariana Grande

It feels like this entire summer we've been waiting for Grande's new album, "Sweetner," and it finally arrives on Friday. But to give fans just one more taste before the album drops, Grande released her new single and music video- "God Is a Woman" and it is everything -- a great beat, fantastic lyrics and Grande's vocals sounds better than ever. This could be a contender for song of the summer, folks.

"Jumpsuit" and "Nico and the Niners" by Twenty One Pilots

Remember when Twenty One Pilots blew up and almost every radio station was playing their music on an endless loop? While it feels like ages ago that the Columbus, Ohio, duo were all the rage, it's the perfect time for them to come back with a new album. "Jumpsuit" and "Nico and the Niners" were the first two singles to be released from the new album, "Trench," in October.

"Summertime Magic" and "Feels Like Summer" by Childish Gambino

Please stop never making music, Donald Glover.

Glover -- otherwise known as Childish Gambino, is here with his followup to the sensational "This Is America" with a duo of breezy summer songs with all the right grooves. The bouncy "Summertime Magic" has Caribbean influences and "Feels Like Summer" literally feels like summer. This slow-moving, psychedelic song is one we'll be playing for the rest of summer.

"Rolling Papers 2" by Wiz Khalifa

When Wiz Khalifa tells you that he's been in the studio, you better believe him. Khalifa's new album comes in at a whopping 25 songs and it's a trip to get through. Guest appearances from Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign and Bone-Thugs-N-Harmony (just to name a few) make Khalifa's new album a memorable one.

"High Horse" by Kacey Musgraves

While "High Horse," by Kacey Musgraves isn't technically a new song this week (it was released with Musgraves' excellent third album earlier this year), there is a new music video to accompany the country disco song. Musgraves sings of an annoying person who is always on a "high horse" while living out her '70s disco fantasy. We're obsessed.

