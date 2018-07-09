New Music Monday: 5 new songs, albums you should be listening to right now

Need a new song to impress someone special in your life? Or maybe you want the most epic playlist for your trip to the beach this coming weekend? We are here to give you the rundown on the best new music that should definitely be on your summer playlist. Here are five new albums and songs that should be on your radar.

1.) "Legends of the Summer" by Meek Mill

Meek Mill is free, ladies and gentlemen, and it's fantastic to see the rapper being talked about for his music and not his unjust past. While this EP only has four songs, it's a little taste of what fans can expect from Meek Mill now that he can solely focus on his music career. The EP also features collaborations from Jeremih, Miguel and Swizz Beatz.

2.) "Soulmate" by Justin Timberlake

Did anyone else forget that Justin Timberlake released a full album earlier this year? The not-so-great "Man of the Woods" slipped by in 2018, but J.T.'s new single "Soulmate" that starts out with him singing "Summer starts now" is here to reel back all the adoring Justin Timberlake fans back into his orbit.

3.) "Doesn't Matter" by Christine and the Queens

You've probably been sleeping on Christine and the Queens, and that's OK, because we are here to change that right now. French pop has never sounded so good coming from Christine, and her second album (that will be released in both English and French) is gearing up to be even better than the first. The lead single "Doesn't Matter" is a prime example of the kind of minimal pop music that Christine and the Queens are trying to make.

4.) "Beastmode 2" by Future

Rapper Future is just on the cusp of joining rap royalty like his peers Drake, Lil Wayne and many more. With the release of "Beastmode 2," Future just might find himself up there on the upper tier with the other kings and queens of rap and hip-hop. Clocking in at only nine songs, this new album is a short and sweet way of Future saying "I'm next."

5.) "Palo Santo" by Years & Years

London's Years & Years is finally back with a sophomore album, and it's 100 percent worth the wait. Opening track "Sanctify" sounds like a song Justin Timberlake should be making, and frontman Olly Alexander is about the coolest guy to come around in a minute. This album should be on every summer playlist you make.

