New performing arts center coming to Winter Springs

WINTER SPRINGS, Fl. - The arts in Central Florida will have a new home in Winter Springs come 2021.

The construction of a 47,000-square-foot performing arts center was announced Thursday by the Winter Springs Performing Arts Foundation. It will feature two stages and produce year-round shows.

Construction for the center will begin in 2020, and the venue is scheduled to host its first show midway through 2021. Upon completion, this will be the third largest performing arts center in central Florida.

"Connecting the cultural corridor through Winter Springs, the performing arts center will bring more musicals, plays, artists, musicians, authors, comedy and entertainers to the community," said Michael Radka, president of the board of directors at the Winter Springs Performing Arts Foundation.

A ground dedication ceremony for the performing arts center will be held Thursday evening at 1116 E. State Road 434.

